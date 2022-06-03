ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Inland St. Lucie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Inland St. Lucie TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Tradition - Saint Lucie West * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Lucie County in east central Florida South central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lakewood Park, or 8 miles southwest of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Indrio, Fort Pierce Inlet, White City and Queens Cove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over River Ridge, or near Metairie, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Metairie, Avondale, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Bridge City, River Ridge, Ama, Waggaman, St. Rose, Luling, Destrehan and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 218 and 229. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 03:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Motorists should use extra caution during the peak morning travel period. Target Area: Lenawee; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A few hours of additional rainfall combined with heavy rain that occurred during the night maintains potential for flooding, especially in prone areas such as highway underpasses. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.75 inches have been reported during the night with an additional 0.5 to 1.0 inch possible through early morning, mainly toward Port Huron. Rainfall rate is expected to diminish while shifting northward after 8 AM. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy