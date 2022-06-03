Kapler explains why he went to Doval early vs. Marlins

It was only half a season, but Andre Drummond had a rough stint with the Lakers in 2021. After being bought out by the Cavaliers, LeBron James helped recruit Drummond to Los Angeles, and with him came expectations. However, Drummond got injured in the first game when Bucks’ big man Brook Lopez stepped on his toe. Drummond missed time, and when he came back he showed flashes of the interior scoring and rebounding the Lakers needed, but he was inconsistent on offense and was often exposed on defense. The Lakers promised him a starting role and minutes when he arrived, creating tension with Marc Gasol. In the 25 games he played in a Laker uniform, Drummond averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds a night.

