Reigning Jeopardy! champion Ryan Long secured his 16th straight victory on Friday, June 3, putting him amongst some of the game show’s most elite players. The Uber rideshare driver from Philadelphia has amassed $299,400 in total winnings and shows no signs of slowing down. There are only eight other players in the show’s history who have won more consecutive games than Long, including recent super streakers Mattea Roach (23 games), Amy Schneider (40 games), and Matt Amodio (38 games). However, he is still over $100k away from cracking the Top 10 in total earnings.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO