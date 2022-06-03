ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SoCal water district installing flow restrictors in homes of customers who use too much water

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfCLZ_0fyyu6yL00

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District began installing water flow restrictors Wednesday, and so far, four have been installed.

Customers who were warned and continued to use more water than was recommended are getting these installed.

The flow restrictor device is about the size of a half dollar with a hole in it.

Without a flow restrictor, water flows normally. Once it has been installed, a considerable amount of water is reduced.

According to the water district, this tool should send the message to customers that using too much water in a severe drought will not be tolerated.

"We had 20 and we dwindled down because, of course, there was people at the last minute that were saying we want to sign this commitment form so we only installed four," said Mike McNutt with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District. "We're getting people to pay attention, and they're saying we need to be part of the solution."

Eyewitness News checked in with several water districts and on average, 70% of residential water usage is for outdoor lawns and plants.

Flow restrictors pretty much eliminate your ability to water anything outside.

Once this device is installed, it's there for at least two weeks while the customer works on conserving water.

Las Virgenes is the only water district ABC7 is aware of that's using this method - and its goal is for its customers to cut back on their water usage amid what's being called a historic drought.

"You have to take what's called a Navy shower, and a Navy shower is about two minutes because you have a limited supply of fresh water," said resident Dan Rowling. "Even though you're in the middle of the ocean, but it has to be turned into fresh water so there's only so much to go around because you have to keep making it. So I'm used to two minutes."

What happens if you try to remove the restrictor device? The district said that will cost you a $2,500 fine.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Local water district installing flow restriction devices on water wasters

More than 6 million people are now under tough new water rules, as California's devastating drought drags on, and at least some water districts are already starting to enforce their new guidelines. RELATED: Watering restrictions go into effect throughout Los Angeles The hunt is on for water wasters in the Las Virgenes water district. "We're being impacted in such a higher degree," Steven Baird, with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, said. Every drop of water in the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District travels 400 miles to residents' faucets, so officials have amped up patrols for those who might be unwittingly or uncaringly wasting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Water#Water Usage#Lawns#Urban Construction#Las Virgenes#Abc7
InsideHook

Arrival of Jumping Worms Suggests California Might Be Experiencing the Apocalypse

In the last few years, California has experienced wildfires, mudslides, earthquakes and droughts. It’s the kind of situation that seems increasingly apocalyptic, with dystopian science fiction reading like travelogues rather than cautionary tales. But to date, the people of California have been spared at least one nightmarish scenario: the presence of earthworms that can jump a foot in the air.
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in California

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients. The worm was first seen in California last July by a California Department of Food and Agriculture entomologist.
KTLA

California’s 2 largest reservoirs are at ‘critically low’ levels

California is approaching the hot, dry summer season and the state’s two largest reservoirs are already at “critically low” levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Shasta Lake is at 40% of capacity and Lake Oroville is at 55% as of May 3, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest report. Water levels at Shasta Lake, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Coastal fire: California mansions burn as wildfires spread

Hundreds have been forced to evacuate from their homes due to a swift-moving wildfire in southern California that has torched some 20 mansions so far. The Coastal fire in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, has grown to 199 acres since it began on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

California’s famous redwoods growing special leaves to combat historic drought, scientists find

California’s famous redwood trees grow leaves specifically designed to suck in enough water from the air around them, according to a new study.It has long been accepted scientific fact that trees absorb water through their leaves. But the new study published in the American Journal of Botany, shows in new detail how redwoods adapt their capacity for water intake to their particular enviornmental conditions. Redwoods, which once thrived in the western hemisphere but can now only be found in coastal California and southern Oregon, have two types of shoots: axial shoots, which are bunched together and located close to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Specific Temperature in the Summer to Save Money

Several US states broke long-standing temperature records last summer, and this year is likely to be just as hot. As temperatures rise (and you look for ways to beat the heat), our air conditioning may begin to work overtime, which often leaves our cool bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says that AC accounts for 12% of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Famous wineries evacuated as wildfires ‘mapped at 570 acres’ seize Napa valley

A raging wildfire in California’s Napa County has spread to over 570 acres and has triggered an evacuation in the area’s wineries and nearby places.The fire reported on Tuesday afternoon in the Old Soda Springs Road of the northeastern area of Napa county had initially spread to 200 acres, but has now “been mapped at 570 acres” and remains at 5 per cent containment, said California’s fire department in its latest update on Tuesday.“Fire is much less active now and firefighters will work through the night to contain and control the fire,” the update stated.A mandatory evacuation order was issued...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy