Rockers complete sweep of Charleston

HIGH POINT — The Rockers blew an early lead then steadied, regained the lead and defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-5 on Thursday at Truist Point.

The victory was HIgh Point’s 13th in 14 games, finishing a sweep of a three-game series and boosting the host’s record to 28-9.

The Rockers, who lost all of a five-run lead, went ahead for good in the seventh against Charleston reliever Mitchell Osnowitz..

Michael Martinez led off with a single. Liam Scafariello, who came into the game after Jay Gonzalez ran into a wall trying to field a ball hit into the right field corner, followed with a walk.

A wild pitch allowed the runners to advance. Another wild pitch kicked toward the Rockers’ dugout and resulted in Martinez scampering home and scoring the go-ahead run. Chris Proctor followed with his second double of the game, scoring Scafariello.

The Dirty Birds (15-22) didn’t threaten in the eighth against Nathan Bates or in the ninth with Chasen Bradford on the mound.

The Rockers scored five runs in the first three innings.

They led 2-0 after their first three batters on Jerry Downs’ two-run double after Michael Russell started the game with a single and Ben Aklinski followed with his league-leading 15th double of the season.

In the third, Downs reached on an infield single, Micheal Martinez doubled into the right field corner and Jay Gonzalez walked to load the bases. Chris Proctor hit a grounder that the second baseman stopped with a lunge. He couldn’t make the flip to second and Downs and Martinez scored. Giovanny Alfonzo then singled up the middle, scoring Gonzalez.

Charleston started chipping away in the fourth against Rocker hurler Gavin Heltemes, who gave High Point back-to-back first-time starters who recently graduated college. Heltemens, who went 8-1 at NAIA Georgia Gwinnett college, didn’t have the previous night’s success of Colt Webb, who allowed one run in six innings.

Heltemens breezed through the first two innings and escaped giving up two hits in the third. In the fourth, the Dirty Birds got on the board on Engel Beltre’s homer off the top of the right field wall, and a sacrifice fly made it 5-2.

In the fifth, a pair of doubles led to one run. A pair of walks loaded the bases and a passed ball on a swinging strikeout allowed another run to cross the plate.

The four runs in the fourth and fifth were charged to Heltemes, who also gave up nine hits and struck out two in 4.1 innings,

In the sixth, Charleston took advantage of the Rockers’ sloppy play and scored the tying run. Scott Kelly laced a double. Scott Burcham put down a sacrifice bunt and Proctor threw toward third trying to get Kelly. Instead, the ball went in left field and Kelly scored easily. Anfernee Seymour then hit a grounder to first that Downs booted, but a double play ended the threat.

Rockers reliever John Hayes gave up the tying run in the sixth but also got the win as the Rockers’ pitcher of record in the seventh and improved to 2-0.

High Point begins a three-game series with Gastonia today at Truist Point as the Atlantic League South Division contenders meet for the first time this season.