Mississippi State

Mississippi man who faked own death to avoid capture will serve 85 years in prison for child sex crimes

 4 days ago
The man police say faked his own death and hid from authorities to avoid arrest on child sex charges was sentenced Thursday to 85 years in prison without parole.

Jacob Blair Scott was found guilty of all 14 child sex charges he faced.

Scott, a military veteran and a Purple Heart recipient, became the subject of a national manhunt in 2018 after he vanished just days before he was scheduled to face the charges.

Police said found an abandoned boat floating in the Gulf of Mexico near Orange Beach, Alabama, in late July 2018. A gun and suicide note were found on the boat.

Officials were suspicious of the staged scene from the beginning and quickly discovered that Scott had emptied his bank account of $45,000.

U.S. Marshals added him to its Top 15 Most Wanted list.

After more than a year on the run, a tip led investigators to an RV in Pushmataha County, Oklahoma, where they found Scott living under an alias.

Earlier in the week, Scott’s victim, a girl who was 14-years-old at the time of the crimes, testified that Scott had sexually abused her more than 30 times over several months. She eventually became pregnant as a result of the assaults, she testified.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Prison#Rv#Violent Crime
Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content.

