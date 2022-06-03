ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
 4 days ago
Gun Bills New York Legislature The Senate Chamber is pictured during a legislative session at the state Capitol on the last scheduled day of the 2022 legislative session, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) (Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

The bill raising the age limit is the most significant part of a package of gun control measures announced earlier this week by Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Other new legislation will restrict civilian purchases of bullet-resistant armor, which was worn by the killer in Buffalo, and require new guns to be equipped with microstamping technology that can help law enforcement investigators trace bullets to particular firearms.

The age limit bill passed the Senate along party lines, 43-20, and in the Assembly 102-47, and will now head to Hochul's desk for her signature.

New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns under the new law, but would be unable to buy the type of fast-firing rifles used by the 18-year-old gunmen in the mass shootings in Buffalo and at a Texas elementary school.

Besides raising the legal purchase age to 21, the bill would also require anyone buying a semi-automatic rifle to get a license — something now only required for handguns.

Many Republicans opposed the new gun limitations, arguing they would inconvenience law-abiding firearms owners and could be easily circumvented by people determined to get weapons.

Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat, said he had no problem putting up obstacles.

“It is meant to be a hassle to those folks who might want to get their hands quickly on something with which they could mass murder people," he said.

The age limit change would largely impact areas outside New York City, which already requires permits to possess, carry and purchase any type of firearm and prohibits most applicants under 21.

New York would join a handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington - that require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns. Similar legislation has been proposed in Utah.

Legal fights over the legislation are expected. New York's law limiting who can get a handgun license is already the subject of a lawsuit now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

California's attempt to raise the legal buying age for semi-automatic weapons has also been challenged.

On May 11, a U.S. appeals court panel in northern California ruled 2-1 that the state's ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. The two judges who ruled in the majority were part of Republican President Donald Trump's wave of conservative-approved nominees that reshaped the famously liberal court.

The National Rifle Association is also challenging Florida's ban on the sale of rifles and other firearms to adults under age 21, which was passed in the wake of a 2018 shooting that killed 17 students and staff at a high school in Parkland.

Semi-automatic rifles automatically load each bullet after firing, although firing requires pulling the trigger for each round. That makes it possible for mass murderers to kill more people in a short amount of time.

Previously, people as young as 16 could possess long guns like rifles and shotguns without a license in New York, although they had to be 18 to buy one from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

Sen. Alexis Weik, a Republican of Long Island, pointed out that an 18 year old could still travel to another state and buy a semi-automatic rifle.

Sen. Kevin Thomas, a Long Island Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors, replied, “Are you advocating for federal gun control? Because that what’s needed.”

New York lawmakers were also passing legislation expanding the list of people who can apply for an extreme risk protection order, a court order that can temporarily prohibit someone from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they are believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Even as we take action to protect New Yorkers, we recognize that this is a nationwide problem. I once again urge Congress to seize this moment and pass meaningful gun violence prevention measures. We have no time to waste,” Hochul said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Court dismisses lawsuit seeking House elections this year

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A three-judge panel dismissed a lawsuit Monday that sought to force all 100 members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year. U.S. District Judge David Novak, joined by two colleagues, ruled that Paul Goldman, a longtime...
VIRGINIA STATE
Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

ATLANTA — (AP) — Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lotte Plaza Market owners buy closed Regency Best Buy

The owner of the Lotte Plaza Market chain of Asian grocery stores bought the closed Best Buy in the Regency area in January. Sungwon Distributor LLC of Maryland bought the 45,914-square-foot store on almost 3.4 acres at 9355 Atlantic Blvd. The store was built in 1999 and Best Buy closed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Arizona judge declines GOP request to block mail voting

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona judge on Monday declined a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that nothing in...
ARIZONA STATE
Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Several Democrats are competing Tuesday for the chance to challenge Republican Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate's longest-serving members. The Democratic primary largely centers on Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman from northeast...
DES MOINES, IA
wjct.org

Bicentennial controversies; state seeks to block access to gender-affirming care; Bank of America Small Business Report; local sports

Jacksonville’s big bicentennial celebration is scheduled to take place this Saturday; however, some groups, such as Take Em Down Jax, feel that it is being overshadowed by the fact that Confederate monuments are still standing around town. Additionally, other groups, including the Northside Coalition, have voiced concern over the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

$5 gasoline could hit pumps soon

Florida's gasoline prices have never been higher, and $5 gasoline could be on the horizon. The average price statewide jumped 18 cents last week to a record $4.76 per gallon on Sunday. Duval County's average price was about a penny less. Crude oil prices rose $3 again last week, so...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz's lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
News4Jax.com

U.S. gas prices could soon top $5 a gallon, experts warn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices are setting new records almost daily. Experts are expecting that trend to continue into the summer. On Monday, Florida’s average was at $4.76 for regular gas. Just last year, the average in Jacksonville was almost $2 cheaper. The national average is $4.87. Experts...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Audrey Gibson to enter Jax mayoral race Tuesday

Gibson will be the second Democrat in the field. Sen. Audrey Gibson will enter the Jacksonville mayoral race Tuesday, a decision she has telegraphed for months. Gibson told Florida Politics Monday evening of her decision. A former leader of the Senate Democrats, Gibson will be the second Democrat in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
