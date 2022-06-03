What we know about the gunman who shot and killed 4 people at Saint Francis Health Systems

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 has been learning more about Michael Louis, the man who killed four people before turning the gun on himself Wednesday at Saint Francis’ Natalie Medical Building.

Residents of a quiet, upscale neighborhood in Muskogee said Louis was staying in the area with his ex-wife while he recovered from back surgery.

Wednesday night, Muskogee Police officers were called to Louis’ ex-wife home to investigate a possible bomb at the residence.

Eventually, the bomb squad cleared the scene.

Neighbors told FOX23 they were in shock.

“It’s kinda scary. You wonder if a bomb would go off or something, but other than that we were chocked because we had never seen them do anything,” one neighbor said.

Dr. Edith Lubin, Louis’ ex-wife, provided a statement.

She said she’s at a loss to explain why Louis did what he did other than the effect of continuing pain.

Dr. Lubin said she didn’t know he had any guns, and she didn’t know he had any intent to harm anyone.

Louis has lived in New Jersey and Arkansas in the past.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards told FOX23 Louis had no criminal record in Muskogee County.

“We know of no criminal history,” Edwards said. “We found, at least here in Muskogee, maybe some minor traffic tickets, but we had no information on him.”

