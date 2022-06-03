ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What we know about the gunman who shot and killed 4 people at Saint Francis Health Systems

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFaaV_0fyysWfA00

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 has been learning more about Michael Louis, the man who killed four people before turning the gun on himself Wednesday at Saint Francis’ Natalie Medical Building.

Residents of a quiet, upscale neighborhood in Muskogee said Louis was staying in the area with his ex-wife while he recovered from back surgery.

Wednesday night, Muskogee Police officers were called to Louis’ ex-wife home to investigate a possible bomb at the residence.

Eventually, the bomb squad cleared the scene.

Neighbors told FOX23 they were in shock.

“It’s kinda scary. You wonder if a bomb would go off or something, but other than that we were chocked because we had never seen them do anything,” one neighbor said.

Dr. Edith Lubin, Louis’ ex-wife, provided a statement.

She said she’s at a loss to explain why Louis did what he did other than the effect of continuing pain.

Dr. Lubin said she didn’t know he had any guns, and she didn’t know he had any intent to harm anyone.

Louis has lived in New Jersey and Arkansas in the past.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards told FOX23 Louis had no criminal record in Muskogee County.

“We know of no criminal history,” Edwards said. “We found, at least here in Muskogee, maybe some minor traffic tickets, but we had no information on him.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Heidi Keesey
3d ago

He shoulda talked to me first or anyone ele whose had back surgery. Ive had four and now im a racked up mess now several years later but i still woulnt kill my doc!! The last thing they tell you is before they even start is there isnt 100 guarantee this will fix the issue. They are human too tryiyo fix

Reply(1)
3
Related
KOCO

Man threatens another mass shooting at different Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after he threatened another mass shooting at a different Tulsa hospital. Police said the man confessed to these threats less than a week after four people were shot and killed at Saint Francis. The Tulsa Police Department said he admitted that...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#Violent Crime#Muskogee Police#Cox Media Group
KOCO

Police investigating after shooting victim found dead in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in north Oklahoma City. Shortly before 7:05 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 11300 block of Paradise In Drive, near North Kelley Avenue and Northeast 108th Street. Officers found a victim shot to death, a news release says.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Authorities Investigating Lime Van Fire In Tulsa

Authorities are investigating a vehicle fire that happened Sunday morning. The fire happened near 2nd and Guthrie in Tulsa. Officials said a homeless man was trying to break-in to a Lime van. Investigators said the man tried to cook something, then the vehicle caught fire. First responders said they performed...
kaynewscow.com

Police seek identity in stolen car case

PONCA CITY — Ponca City Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying a male subject reportedly seen in a stolen vehicle. Police report that on May 30 a vehicle was stolen in Ponca City and later recovered in Tulsa. After the vehicle was stolen, the suspect drove...
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

81-year-old man dies in head-on collision

STILWELL, Okla. — William Knight, age 84, of Stillwell died after a head-on crash on US-59, 8 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Knight was traveling southbound on US-59 and crossed the center line. A car in the northbound lane swerved to miss the collision and was struck head on by Knight.
STILWELL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dies in head-on crash in Pittsburg County

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester man died Saturday night after a head-on crash on Oklahoma Highway 113 in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Bryan Andre Smith, 26, of McAlester, was driving south on OK-113 when he crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected and reentered the roadway into the path of a second vehicle, troopers reported.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wynona Woman in Critical Condition After UTV Accident

One is in critical condition and another injured following a collision in Osage County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Trace Wells, 19, of Barnsdall, was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV northbound on West Osage Avenue near Wynona just after midnight on Saturday morning. The windshield is reported to have folded down causing Wells' vision to be impaired. The UTV then departed the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled over several times before coming to rest in a field.
WYNONA, OK
news9.com

New Video Shows Authorities Rescuing People Inside Natalie Building

Video shows the moments Tulsa police and state troopers were clearing the inside of the Natalie Building during the mass shooting that happened Wednesday evening at Saint Francis. The video comes from an employee who was hiding three people in a closet. After searching the floor, troopers let them out...
TULSA, OK
WJCL

Doctor who used to work at South Carolina hospital identified as victim in Tulsa mass shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A doctor who once worked at a South Carolina hospital has been identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting in Oklahoma. Dr. Stephanie Husen, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who once worked at Greenville Memorial Hospital, was one of two physicians, a receptionist and a patient who were killed during a shooting inside a Tulsa medical building on Wednesday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy