Albuquerque, NM

Teen accused in March fatal shooting to stay behind bars

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diamond Salazar, one of the teens accused in a deadly shooting at an Albuquerque gas station, will remain behind bars until trial. The 19-year-old was arrested for her alleged role in the death of Kayla Montano in March at the Maverik on Princeton. Police are still searching for three other teens, 16-year-old Ty Gallegos and Adam Sedillo, and 15-year-old Estevan Lucero.

Police say it was a case of mistaken identity and the state says Salazar was tracking a phone that was stolen when they were robbed. They say Salazar was the one who pointed out Montano’s car and the three boys opened fire. They also claimed she knew the teens had guns.

Police search for five teens accused in Albuquerque gas station shooting

The defense says that’s not the case and says since she doesn’t have a violent criminal history, she should be released. Judge Stan Whitaker disagreed, ruling she tried to run once and should be held behind bars.

