Brewers bash Taylor Rogers, extend Padres' losing streak

Suddenly, there’s a new problem.

Taylor Rogers can’t finish games — or at least can’t get three outs without disaster befalling the Padres .

The left-hander, who was leading the major leagues in saves less than a week ago, on Thursday night gave up the entirety of a three-run lead in the ninth inning and took the loss as the Brewers came back for a 5-4 victory. ( Box score. )

“Worst night of my career,” Rogers said. “Nothing was working. Pretty simple. After a tough series in St. Louis, team was in a position to win, and I screwed it up.”

The Padres were up 4-1 and poised to halt a losing streak at three games when Rogers came in and couldn’t record an out.

He gave up a single to Keston Hiura, hit Kolten Wong and Victor Caratini in succession to load the bases before Jace Peterson cleared them with a triple on a 3-1 pitch that was almost a grand slam.

Nabil Crismatt was called on, and Andrew McCutchen broke a 0-for-32 stretch with a single up the middle to win it for the Brewers.

Not only was Thursday the third straight game Rogers either lost, blew a save or both, the ending ruined what would have been a highly satisfying victory on the heels of being swept in St. Louis.

“Overall, we played a really good game up to that point,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Got some guys in when we needed to and just lost the game, not typical of how we've played this year.”

The Padres were 19-4 when scoring at least four runs. They were 4-0 in games in which they scored exactly four runs. A 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Monday was the first time in six games they lost when scoring three runs.

Sean Manaea allowed a run in six innings, the sixth straight start the left-hander has gone at least six innings but the first time in seven starts he allowed fewer than three runs.

The Padres, who averaged a major league-worst 2.8 runs while going 2-6 over the previous eight games, took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Manny Machado singled and scored from first on Eric Hosmer’s double.

The Brewers tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the inning.

Manaea did well to limit the scoring after the Brewers loaded the bases with no outs on a bunt single by Kolten Wong, a walk of Caratini and Peterson’s line drive to single to right field.

McCutchen grounded a ball to shortstop Sergio Alcantara that drove in Wong. The swift McCutchen beat out a double play attempt, but Luis Urías hit into one to end the inning.

Houser, who had thrown 100 pitches, was replaced by left-hander Brent Suter at the start of the sixth. That prompted Melvin to replace Nomar Mazara with José Azocar, who flared a double the other way off the handle of his bat and down the right field line. Trent Grisham bunted Azocar to third base before Suter’s first pitch to Jorge Alfaro was launched a projected 416 feet and just over the wall in center field.

The Padres added to the lead off Peter Strzelecki in the seventh, loading the bases on Luke Voit’s single, walks by Grisham and Alfaro and scoring on Sergio Alcantara’s sacrifice fly.

Coinciding with Rogers’ struggles has been a turnaround in what was at one point a perilous proposition for the Padres — the bridge from starting pitcher to closer. As they have more often than not lately, Robert Suarez and Luis Garcia did their jobs Thursday. Suarez pitched a scoreless seventh and Garcia a scoreless eighth.

Rogers struggled from the start. Hiura reached a little off the plate to line a belt-high fastball the other way into right field. A full-count slider hit Wong, and Rogers threw a duck of a slider to the small of Caratini’s back on a 2-2 pitch before falling behind 3-1 to Peterson, who was a first-round pick by the Padres in 2011.

Peterson jumped on a fastball just above the heart of the plate and just off the middle, sending it 391 feet to center field.

“A lot of times when the slider is not working, you just try to rely on your fastball and vice versa,” Rogers said. “But, you know, when you kind of don’t have nothing, you’re just trying to search. And it's part of being the closer — when you don't have nothing, you're the last line, and it’s the end of the game.”

Rogers, who allowed one run in his first 20 appearances (20 1/3 innings) had come in with the three-run cushion seemingly in a prime position to put his previous two outings behind him.

Trying to protect a 2-1 lead against the Pirates on May 28, he allowed a double, walk and home run. He took something of a tough-luck loss Tuesday in St. Louis, inheriting the runner on second base at the start of the 10 th inning and losing when that runner stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly.

“You're not gonna put your head in the sand and think you're never gonna blow a save,” Rogers said. “But you hope to minimize consecutive ones. The goal now is getting back to putting up a zero.”





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .