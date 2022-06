ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jada Moore of Alexandria. The Alexandria Police Department describes her as being approximately 5′2″ and weighing about 165 pounds. She should have her 18-month-old daughter Remy with her. She was last seen in the area of Bolton and Rapides Avenues.

