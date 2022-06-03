Woman shot Thursday night in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 56-year-old woman was shot Thursday night in Portsmouth, police say.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Staunton Avenue shooting (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This shooting came just six hours after two men were shot on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth . A boy was shot about an hour later in Port Norfolk, but police said that wound appears to have been self-inflicted. A man was also seriously injured in a shooting at Alden Avenue and Emmons Place in Cradock just before 11 p.m.

None of the shootings are related, police say.

