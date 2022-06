Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. The Stranger Things return for Season 4 was marked with needle drops, more gore, and some intriguing new faces alongside the already beloved cast. One of the additions to the latest installment of the series was none other than Eddie Munson, played by Game of Thrones actor Joseph Quinn. A freak with a good heart, the character has already garnered the fan-favorite stamp of approval following the new season's release. The reason Eddie is so appealing to the Netflix original is that he starts off as somewhat of a high school bad boy, but quickly subverts the title by showing his more toned-down side. As viewers get to see him join the group in the fight against Vecna, they realize that beneath the metalhead aesthetic and sarcastic remarks, the character can be funny and charming, too.

