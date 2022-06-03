Is 4th time the charm for SF lawmaker's 4 a.m. last call bill?

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – California State Sen. Scott Wiener is hoping the fourth time is the charm to extend last call in several cities to 4 a.m.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The San Francisco Democrat announced on Thursday he will host a press conference on Friday to introduce Senate Bill 930, which would allow several cities to keep bars open until 4 a.m., alongside Assemblymember Matt Haney .

Wiener introduced similar legislation in 2017, '18 and '19. The first version of the bill died in an Assembly committee , and then- Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the second after the California Highway Patrol said the bill would lead to more drunken driving .

The Assembly modified Wiener's 2019 bill to allow several pilot cities to extend last call until 3 a.m., but the chamber ultimately voted against the measure before the end of that year's legislative session.

Wiener is expected to reveal the particulars of his latest proposal in Friday's press conference, where he will speak alongside San Francisco Democratic Party Chair – and newly announced District 6 Supervisor candidate – Honey Mahogany and Ben Bleiman, the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance's president, among others.

