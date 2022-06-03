ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

NRA fundraiser in Montgomery County draws protesters

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA National Rifle Association (NRA) fundraiser in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 2

Tommy2cent
3d ago

I don’t get it. There are plenty of countries that have totally Embraced progressive beliefs. Why don’t these people just move there. It seems that they would be happier, and we would be happier. What’s the problem with everybody being happy

Reply(1)
4
Related
abc27.com

Former Philadelphia Congressman pleads guilty to election fraud charges

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats in the 2014-18 Pennsylvania elections. The US Attorney’s office says Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Montgomery County, PA
Society
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
MyChesCo

Man Attempts Illegal Purchase of Firearm at Gun Show

MORGANTOWN, PA — A 49-year-old man was arrested on May 20, 2022, and charged with the unlawful sale or transfer of a firearm, announced the Caernarvon Township Police Department. Authorities state that Richard Shippen was attending the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center, located at 6180 Morgantown...
MORGANTOWN, PA
YourErie

First case of monkey pox reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday

The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WITF

What caused the deadly Pottstown home explosion?

No evidence’ that it was gas from PECO’s system, but investigation could take a year. An investigation continues into the cause of a massive explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County, which destroyed two homes and killed five people, including four children and their grandmother. The children’s two parents were injured.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Mass Shootings#Protest
CBS Philly

‘Go To A Different Hospital’: Jefferson Hospital Emergency Department Had To Divert Patients Following South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia hospitals were flooded with patients early Sunday after the mass shooting on South Street. Doctors say the public health crisis of gun violence is impacting the mental health of many in the community. Emergency departments are dealing with a record number of gun injuries, and doctors say even if you’re not directly impacted gun violence takes a toll on the community. “Go to a different hospital. We have seven people on location shot at Jeff.” Jefferson’s emergency department quickly filled with shooting victims Saturday night and had to divert patients. Several city hospitals were scrambling to take care of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

State Police Deal With Three Berks Alleged Offenders

READING PA – Residents of Douglassville, Barto, and Oley were cited, and two were taken into custody, following violations alleged by Pennsylvania State Police operating from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, they reported through Saturday (June 4, 2022). Protection from abuse violation. Troopers said a 42-year-old Douglassville man...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PLANetizen

Philadelphia Seeks Federal Funding to Improve One of its Deadliest Streets

Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard, a notoriously dangerous corridor, saw 10 to 13 percent of the city’s total traffic fatalities every year before the pandemic, reports Claudia Lauer for Insurance Journal. “Roosevelt Boulevard is an almost 14-mile maze of chaotic traffic patterns that passes through some of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods and census tracts with the highest poverty rates. Driving can be dangerous with cars traversing between inner and outer lanes, but biking or walking on the boulevard can be even worse with some pedestrian crossings longer than a football field and taking four light cycles to cross.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Drug Trafficking

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Javier Guzman, age 50, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on May 17, 2022, by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine trafficking. The indictment was unsealed following Guzman’s arrest. According to United...
abc27.com

Lancaster woman charged with voter fraud in May primary election

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Lancaster has been charged with voter fraud after completing a mail-in voter ballot for her deceased mother. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 60-year-old Cheryl Mihaliak faces charges of forgery, as well as forgery of a ballot for illegally submitting a ballot for her deceased mother during the May 2022 Pennsylvania Democratic Primary.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy