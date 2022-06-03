NRA fundraiser in Montgomery County draws protesters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia hospitals were flooded with patients early Sunday after the mass shooting on South Street. Doctors say the public health crisis of gun violence is impacting the mental health of many in the community. Emergency departments are dealing with a record number of gun injuries, and doctors say even if you’re not directly impacted gun violence takes a toll on the community. “Go to a different hospital. We have seven people on location shot at Jeff.” Jefferson’s emergency department quickly filled with shooting victims Saturday night and had to divert patients. Several city hospitals were scrambling to take care of...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO