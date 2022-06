TONIGHT: A tale of two halves would best describe the weather across Ohio and West Virginia for the first Monday of the month. We started off the day with bright blue skies and plentiful sunshine across the land. It was a very mild start as well with morning temps in the lower 60s. As the day progressed, so did the temperatures. We were able to max out in the upper 70s to low 80s across the board. The sunshine began to fade away as cloud coverage and spotty showers started to fire up across the area in the mid-afternoon hours. The trend to see a return for widespread rain should off till the early morning hours tomorrow. Tonight, rain activity will start to become more widespread as we head past midnight. Steady downpours are expected for the morning commute. Overnight lows will sit in the lower 60s with some patchy valley fog possible.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO