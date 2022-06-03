ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

AG opinion says UW Health can voluntarily collectively bargain with nurses’ union

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cl2gi_0fyym32U00
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health can collectively bargain voluntarily with a union representing UW Hospital’s nurses, Attorney General Josh Kaul concluded Thursday, prompting nurses to call for their union to be immediately recognized.

A formal 11-page opinion Kaul sent to Gov. Tony Evers concludes UW Health has statutory power to collectively bargain with nurses on a voluntary basis but does not conclude whether it is required to bargain collectively.

UW Health “has broad powers to contract with its employees and set their terms of employment, and it could choose to do so via a voluntary collective bargaining process,” Kaul wrote.

Following Thursday’s announcement, members of the UW Health Nurse Union Organizing Committee issued a statement calling on the health care provider to immediately recognize its union “in order to solve the spiraling crisis in our facilities, which includes dangerous understaffing and turnover that put patient care at risk.”

“The strong majority of nurses have been calling for a union for over two and a half years,” the statement, signed by 17 nurses, reads. “This entire time, UW Health’s central objection was the false assertion that they were legally prevented from recognizing us.”

In an email Thursday night, UW Health press secretary Emily Kumlien said the health care provider will review the opinion.

“While this opinion runs contrary to statements in the legislative history, Legislative Council opinions and our own internal and external counsel’s review, we respect the Attorney General’s opinion and will be discussing these conflicting legal opinions with our Public Authority Board at its next meeting.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Democratic candidates tour farms to tout ag policy

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Democratic candidates running to replace U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall have been turning to farms to tout their credentials on agriculture policy. That included Sarah Godlewski, the current state treasurer, who stopped by a farm outside of Belleville Monday. “We’ve got to make sure Wisconsin has a voice at that table,” she said. “We’ve been...
Fox11online.com

Challenge made to Michels' ballot signatures

MADISON (WLUK) -- A formal complaint was filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission this weekend, alleging Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels does not have enough valid signatures under state law to get on the primary ballot in August. The official complaint challenging the Republican, centers around Michels' nomination papers. It...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Josh Kaul
cvpost.org

Your Right to Know: Judge was wrong to bar recordings of trial

Since 1979, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed cameras and microphones in state courtrooms, subject to reasonable restrictions. Thirty years ago, Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s sanity trial was broadcast live. In 2006, former Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura’s sexual assault and child enticement trial was broadcast live. This past November, Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial was broadcast live.
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Three Men Pleaded Guilty To Withholding Income To Pay Less in Federal Taxes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Three Kenosha men have pleaded guilty to under-reporting their business income in order to pay less federal tax. That’s according to a Friday press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. Court filings show that 63 year old Richard Pignotti, 62...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Uw#Ag#Uw Hospital#Uw Health#Legislative Council
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pride Month: Local LGBTQ+ leaders looking ahead

MADISON – June is Pride Month: a time for recognizing, supporting, and accepting the LGBTQ+ community. But acceptance is still difficult to find in many places. This month, local LGBTQ+ leaders are extending an extra hand to those struggling to be accepted by their neighbors. Outreach is a community center for the LGBTQ+ community in Madison and its surrounding areas. However, it also works with other parts of the state. Outreach’s executive director said in big cities like Milwaukee and Madison, there’s been a lot of improvement toward acceptance and community for people that identify as LGBTQ+. However, he noted that’s not the case in all parts of the Badger State.
MADISON, WI
undark.org

A Fight Over Wolves Pits Facts Against Feelings in Wisconsin

Maybe it was the heat that afternoon in Madison, or maybe it was sheer exhaustion as the meeting approached its sixth hour. Either way, tempers were flaring. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, a politically appointed body that advises the state’s natural resources agency, met on Aug. 11, 2021, to debate a seemingly narrow question: How many wolves should hunters be allowed to kill during the upcoming hunting season?
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
captimes.com

Letter | Ron Johnson editorial was over the line

Shame on the Capital Times. The editorial where you call Ron Johnson a "sick, twisted liar" is way over the line. You have a newspaper, so show some class. I get it — you don't agree or like Ron Johnson. That much is painfully obvious every single week, but what ever happened to writing a story and letting folks make up their own mind?
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy