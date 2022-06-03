ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bills sign Tavon Austin

By Sal Capaccio
Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed wide receiver Tavon Austin, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, who also cited Austin's personal Instagram account.

Austin was originally a first round pick of the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. After five seasons with the Rams, he went on to play two years with the Dallas Cowboys, then one with the Green Bay Packers and last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After catching 194 passes with the Rams over the first five seasons, Austin has only caught 50 total passes over the last four years.

The 32-year-old has also been a solid punt returner throughout his nine-year career, including finishing fifth in the NFL in 2014, averaging 11.5 yards per-return. However, he's only returned a total of five punts over the last two seasons.

