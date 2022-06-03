ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl’s Gets 2 Competing Takeover Bids

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kohl’s has been the recipient of takeover bids from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group, a retail holding company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Thursday (June 2). Sycamore will value the department store chain at around the mid-$50s a share, with Franchise Group offering around...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 18

Vicki Goodrich Shonts
2d ago

All while slashing payroll budgets at the stores to make numbers look better. understaffed doesn't even begin to describe our working environment

Reply
4
Related
Sourcing Journal

Did Kohl’s Just Tell Everyone It Isn’t Interested in Selling?

Click here to read the full article. The timing of Kohl’s latest statement raises new questions, namely if the retailer wants to sell itself—and whether it can fetch top dollar. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalExpress Exec: 'We've Gotten Our Fashion Right'Shuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Footwear News

Kohl’s Could See Potential Store Closures, With 10 Property Leases Set to Expire Before 2023

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s could be hit with some store closures in the not-so-distant future, according to a Tuesday report from credit rating business Morningstar. Morningstar analysts identified 10 Kohl’s properties with leases set to expire before fiscal year 2023. These properties total $328.2 million in allocated property balance. Morningstar also found that the highest concentration of lease rollover in the next decade will be in 2024, when 23 leases expire. While the analysts said they do not predict “a slew of store closures in the short term” they outlined the potential risk for certain stores in underperforming locations...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Pinterest to Acquire Fashion Shopping Platform; Walmart Building 4 Cutting-Edge Fulfillment Centers

Today in retail news, Pinterest inked an agreement to buy eCommerce fashion retailer THE YES for its social media platform, while Walmart announced it is building four new fulfillment centers to improve delivery speeds. Plus, Kohl’s has two new contenders placing bids to buy out the department store retailer, and Grubhub is introducing a new Meals for Deals incentive program in partnership with Street Cred Capital.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Interest Rates#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Saks
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Victoria’s Secret Shift Not Catching on With Shoppers Yet; Belk and Conn’s Collaborate on Store-in-Store Home Furnishings Offering

Today in retail, eobuwie takes the shoes out of traditional shoe stores across Poland, and payment declines are on the rise as inflation increases. Plus, eCommerce is changing real estate-related decisions, the era of plug-and-play eCommerce solutions might be over and Payoneer teams up with Optty on a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering.
RETAIL
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy