Multiple run innings have not come easy for the White Sox this season. For the first time all season, the White Sox scored multiple runs in the first two innings on Sunday. The early offensive outburst gave the Sox a lead the Tampa Bay Rays wouldn't be able to overcome, despite a late rally. Sunday's 6-5 win give the Sox a series win for the first time in two weeks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO