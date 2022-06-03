ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jeremy Lin's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening. The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center. Lin played for the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Warriors.

Lin's tweet: "I hope Steph Curry wins the championship and finals MVP. But make no mistake about it, he does NOT need a finals MVP to validate his career by any means"

Lin actually played for the Warriros in 29 games during his rookie season, but he became very famous the following season for the New York Knicks.

He has also played for the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets.

In 2019, he joined the Raptors in the middle of the season, and was on the championship team that beat Curry and the Warriros.

The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, and they have also won three titles during that span.

MICHIGAN STATE
