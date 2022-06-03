ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche up 2-0 in conference final after shutting out Oilers in Game 2

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche were without starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper on Thursday night, but backup Pavel Francouz led the team to a 4-0 victory in Game 2 and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Neither team scored in the first period Thursday, then Colorado took over with a brief scoring frenzy in the second period. Artturi Lehkonen scored the Avalanche's first goal of the game and, just 15 seconds later, Josh Manson made it 2-0. Another minute and 49 seconds later, Mikko Rantanen scored Colorado's third goal of the game.

Colorado's final goal came late in the third period when Nathan MacKinnon scored on a power play.

Francouz, 32, recorded a postseason shutout in August 2020 when he led the Avalanche to a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars during the Western Conference seeding round-robin. Earlier this year, Francouz was forced into action for one start against the Nashville Predators, which the Avalanche won, 5-3.

