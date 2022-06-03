Duluth Huskies Fall at Home to Minnesota Mud Puppies

DULUTH, MN – A new cybersecurity firm is opening up in downtown Duluth that will be able to serve businesses of all sizes as well as government entities. Aspis started in 2019 by a former UMD grad and is growing fast with employees in seven states and several government contracts. The Duluth office will be their second operating location after Kansas City and are looking to hire three more employees this year and several more in the coming years to help protect local businesses through dark web monitoring, training, and other services provided.

DULUTH, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO