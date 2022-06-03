ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Huskies Fall at Home to Minnesota Mud Puppies

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – After getting a big win in the home...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Esko Sweeps 7A Track and Field Titles; Cloquet Girls, Grand Rapids Boys Win Section 7AA Titles

ESKO, Minn. – State track and field meets will take place later this week and this is the first year Minnesota will have three classes. In section 7A, Esko dominated the section meets with both the boys and girls winning the titles. The Esko boys took down defending champs GNK, who finished second and will also advance to state. The Two Harbors girls also punched their ticket to the state meet.
FOX 21 Online

Former Grand Rapids Forward Hunter Bischoff Commits to Augustana Men’s Hockey

COHASSET, Minn. – Former Grand Rapids forward Hunter Bischoff made history this week as the first ever commit for the Augustana men’s hockey program. The Vikings are getting ready to begin their first ever NCAA Division I hockey season in the fall of 2023. Most recently, Bischoff spent...
FOX 21 Online

Girls On The Run Celebration 5k

DULUTH, Minn. — This 5k along the Lake Walk is a big celebration. The young people here are part of Girls on the Run. A national organization providing ways to build both confidence and peer connections. And after spending 8 weeks in the program, these girls are ready to take off and reach the finish line.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Superior Softball Learns State Tournament Seeding

MADISON, Wis. – WIAA state softball brackets have been released as the action gets started next week. Superior earns the No. 5 seed in Division 1 and will face No. 4 seed Cedarburg in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 9 around 2:00 p.m. The semifinals are set for Friday night with the Division 1 state championship set to take place Saturday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.
FOX 21 Online

Cybersecurity Firm Opening Second Location in Duluth

DULUTH, MN – A new cybersecurity firm is opening up in downtown Duluth that will be able to serve businesses of all sizes as well as government entities. Aspis started in 2019 by a former UMD grad and is growing fast with employees in seven states and several government contracts. The Duluth office will be their second operating location after Kansas City and are looking to hire three more employees this year and several more in the coming years to help protect local businesses through dark web monitoring, training, and other services provided.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

59-Year-Old Eveleth Man Transported To Duluth Hospital After Stabbing

EVELETH, Minn. — The Eveleth Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in Eveleth occurring around 5 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a 59-year-old male victim on the 200 block of Cleveland Street. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was immediately taken to Essentia Health in Virginia, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies
FOX 21 Online

Spring Into Summer at Duluth Studio’s Lakeside Market

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Studio Market in the Lakeside neighborhood hosted dozens of local artists and foodies for their second annual “Spring into Summer” outdoor artisan market. Different activities were open to everyone of all ages like face painting, and a “build your own succulent plant” station. The...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Earth Rider Summer Markets Celebrating Local Vendors

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s been a great day to be outside. And the second annual Earth Rider Brewery Summer Markets are in full swing. During the first Sunday of every month from now until September, Northlanders can enjoy an ice cold beer,. while browsing over a selections from more...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northland Gears Up for Juneteenth Celebrations

DULUTH, Minn.- Juneteenth is just about 2 weeks away, and the Twin Ports and the Iron Range are planning celebrations that recognize when the last slaves in America learned they were free in 1865. President Biden made June 19th a federal holiday last year. Events are commemorating the day across...
FOX 21 Online

Volunteer Opportunities and Happy Hours in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, MINN. — This Tuesday, downtown Duluth is kicking off June with flower planting and a new event called the Happy Hour Makers Market. Volunteers can lend a hand to planting and end the evening with a local drink or bite to eat. The 19th annual “Dig-In for the Downtown Waterfront,” tradition is set to begin at 10am Tuesday on superior street.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

United Way On Van Nett’s Death: She’s ‘Irreplaceable’

DULUTH, Minn. — Head of the Lakes United Way released a statement on Monday about the death of Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett. Twin Ports—Our organization is saddened to share the recent passing of Head of the Lakes United Way Impact Director Renee Van Nett, who passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 after a fierce battle with cancer.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy