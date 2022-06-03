Former Boston Public Schools employee found guilty of raping disabled student

The victim was in the sixth and seventh grades when the abuse occurred.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted a former Boston Public Schools paraprofessional Tuesday on charges that he repeatedly sexually abused a developmentally disabled student, District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

Jose Melendez, 55, was found guilty of five counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child under 14. He faces sentencing on June 17.

During the trial, the district attorney made the case that Melendez, while employed as a paraprofessional at the Mario Umana Academy in East Boston, repeatedly raped a developmentally disabled student.

The victim was in the sixth and seventh grades when the assaults occurred, the DA’s Office said. Despite significant limitations in his ability to communicate, the victim was able to disclose the abuse to a family member.

That disclosure led to an investigation by the Boston Police Department and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office that resulted in indictments in March 2020.

“It is a tragedy for a child who lives with disabilities to be abused by an individual entrusted with their care and wellbeing. It’s a greater tragedy when that abuse goes unreported,” District Attorney Hayden said in the release.

“I’m deeply impressed by the survivor in this case, who overcame tremendous challenges to help hold his abuser accountable,”