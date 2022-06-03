ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Los Angeles County health officials are reporting what appears to be the first case of monkeypox identified in Los Angeles County. Although the presumptive case is still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the LACO Department of Public Health made the announcement to alert the public about the disease as a precautionary measure.

Although monkeypox, a cousin of smallpox, is not a novel virus, as COVID-19, it’s still serious. The disease causes skin lesions, rashes, pus-filled sores and fever. The adult patient zero in Los Angeles County has not been hospitalized, they are symptomatic and in isolation.

The patient had traveled recently and came into close contact with another monkeypox case.

Doctors emphasize the disease typically spreads by close or intimate contact with others. It’s highly unlikely to spread by casual contact. The disfiguring disease is not as contagious as COVID-19. Monkeypox was originally discovered in a monkey colony in 1958. The latest cases were first discovered in Spain and Belgium.

The post First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 10

Related
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
KABC

Despite Ferrer’s unending dire warnings, COVID hospitalizations hold steady

(Los Angeles, CA) — COVID-related hospitalizations appear to be holding steady throughout Los Angeles County. According to California state figures 510 coronavirus-positive patients were admitted to local hospitals Saturday. That’s a decrease from 522 patients on Friday. ABC7 reported in May that “Health officials have noted in recent weeks that the vast majority of COVID-positive hospital patients were actually admitted for reasons other than the virus, with many only discovering they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Parents of Montebello man killed on motorcycle settle with LA County

MONTEBELLO – The parents of a 20-year-old man killed when his motorcycle struck a metal chain stretched across a paved pathway near the Lincoln Dam in Montebello in 2018 have reached a tentative settlement in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Lawyers for Alexandro Villaras and Diana Alvarez, the...
MONTEBELLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Control
The Malibu Times

Local firefighters and lifeguard recognized

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) recently accepted a generous donation of baby-back ribs from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, in honor of International Firefighters’ Day on May 4. The donation of ribs followed a gift of freezers provided by a generous grant to the First-In Fire Foundation from County […] The post Local firefighters and lifeguard recognized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Indoor Masking Recommended as Hospitalizations Increase

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 5,051 new cases countywide and 138 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,154, county case totals to 2,990,651 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,668, with 474 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

A tale of gangs, threats, retaliation & smoking guns as voters decide if Sheriff Alex Villanueva should be reelected

As we speed toward Tuesday, June 7, the day of California’s primary election, it may be useful to delve into a recent series of events that demonstrate how Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has handled, and continues to handle the issue of deputy gangs, and related forms of abuse, violence, and corruption that have plagued the nation’s largest largest sheriff department under his leadership.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS LA

Sudden worker strike suspends Antelope Valley Transit Authority bus routes, services

A worker strike has suspended public transportation in the Antelope Valley until further notice.According to the Antelope Valley Transportation Authority, local and commuter service was temporarily suspended Friday due to a sudden worker stoppage by Teamsters Local 848 against Transdev, which operates public transportation in the Antelope Valley. AVTA says they had no advance notice of the work stoppage. At least two routes to the VA Medical Center and Reseda have been impacted, along with service at the transit authority's customer service lobby."AVTA is deeply disappointed that the Teamsters Local 848 decided to strike and, in the process, disrupt the lives...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases nearly double, but …

The average of confirmed new cases of coronavirus reported on Friday for Orange County nearly doubled the most recent previous tally released on Tuesday. According to the county health care agency, 3,091 new cases were reported over the previous three days. That’s a daily average of 1,030 (rounded off to the nearest whole number) compared to 519 on Tuesday, but more similar to the average a week ago of 991.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/3/22

In Riverside County, there were 2,469 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 26, hospitalizations have increased by 25%, with 104 and eight COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported zero new COVID-19 related deaths. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,111 new reported cases....
CBS LA

Gas prices in Southern California climb for ninth consecutive day

Drivers in Burbank lined up early Sunday morning at a Costco Wholesale in search of lower gas prices. Prices at the pump climbed again for the ninth consecutive. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.35 as compared to Orange County which was $6.33. In Ventura County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.31 as compared to San Bernardino County, where it was $6.21, and in Riverside County, it stood at $6.20. Though prices in the Southland were high, Gas Buddy says the highest price for a gallon of gas nationwide was in the city of Mendocino, where a gallon of gas was at nearly $10.Experts say those looking to fill up should try to do so on Mondays which traditionally have the cheapest prices. 
BURBANK, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
472
Followers
427
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy