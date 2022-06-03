ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assemblyman Rudy Salas names United Way 2022 non-profit of the year

By Jocelyn Sandusky
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Way of Kern County is celebrating after being chosen as 2022 Non-Profit of the Year by Bakersfield Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

United Way is one of more than 100 non-profits that will be honored on June 8 by state lawmakers for their outstanding contributions to the communities they serve.

Mari Perez-Dowling, President & CEO of United Way, says UWKC’s mission is to improve community conditions in education, health and financial stability by delivering programs and services to enhance the lives of Kern County residents.

The non-profit sector is reportedly the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people and generating more than $273 billion in revenue.

