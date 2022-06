MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The State Games of Mississippi had an economic impact of over $12.1 million in Lauderdale County and surrounding areas in 2020. The event brings thousands of athletes to the Meridian area, which draws in plenty of people to our local businesses as well. It is not only great for the businesses here in town, but also for the families and athletes that this event can help bring together.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO