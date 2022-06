MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A monumental film etched in the hearts of many is coming back to the big screen for a two-day only celebration. Fathom Events is hosting a nationwide screening of "The Wizard of Oz" in honor of what would have been Judy Garland's 100th birthday. The award-winning film will be shown in 800 movie theaters across the country. There are four times throughout the weekend for you to catch the flick, Sunday, June 5 and Monday, June 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT.

