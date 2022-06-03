ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg police investigating late-night shooting

By Madison Montag, James Wesser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. When officers arrived on...

WGAL

One person injured in shooting in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting in Dauphin County. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Amber Lane in Swatara Township. The victim was taken to a hospital. Everyone involved in the incident was found and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
One person hospitalized in Steelton shooting

STEELTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating a targeted shooting on the 400 block of Pine Street. Steelton Police responded around 4 p.m. on June 5 and found a crime scene with no victim. A local hospital later notified police that they received a gunshot victim, who is expected to survive.
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Two people stabbed at Sandwich Factory in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were stabbed at a popular Lancaster County restaurant on Sunday morning. Police said the stabbings happened at the Sandwich Factory on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Manheim Township police said they found two stabbing victims at the restaurant. One of them was taken...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Man arrested for assaulting elderly Lancaster County woman

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Virginia man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old woman in her West Lampeter Township home. The West Lampeter Township Police Department responded to a residence on Willow Street Pike for a report of a female in distress. Police say a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Person struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched for a person struck in Lancaster County. The incident occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Oakview Road in East Lampeter Township on Monday night around 10:40 p.m. Dispatch confirmed one person was struck by...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Arrest In Lancaster County Stabbing

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County made an arrest in a Sunday stabbing. Officers responded to a call of two people stabbed in the area of 2520 Lititz Pike by 49-year-old Edward Thomas of Lancaster, who was known to them. The victims, a woman and man, reported that Thomas met them in the area and the two males began to fight. Thomas produced a knife and began stabbing the male victim. The two victims got back into their vehicle, at which point Thomas continued to approach. Thomas stabbed the male victim several more times. The female victim claims it was at this point that she recognized Thomas as a former boyfriend that she had not seen in over 20 years. She approached Thomas to try to stop him from attacking the male victim when she was attacked. Thomas fled the scene and the victims called 911. Both received medical attention. Thomas was located a short time later by police and was taken into custody. A criminal complaint was filed and Thomas was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
State Police looking for Lancaster stolen credit card suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fraud incident in Lancaster County. State Police say on May 19 a man entered the Mangas Mini Mart in the City of Lancaster and used a stolen credit card to purchase $720 worth of groceries. ¡Recibe noticias locales y...
LANCASTER, PA
Dauphin County shooting leaves man in critical condition

Swatara Township police are investigating an early morning shooting. Police were called to the 1100 block of Amber Lane just before 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man was taken to a local trauma center and is in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Two Lancaster women charged with burglary, assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Lancaster women have been charged with burglary and other offenses after they forced their way into a residence on Cobblestone Lane before both punching and slapping a victim inside the residence multiple times. According to the police report Heather Pasker, 43, and Kayizah Glenn, 21, forced their way into the […]
LANCASTER, PA
One wounded from overnight shooting in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred during the overnight hours in Swatara Township on Sunday, June 5. According to the Swatara Police Department, at around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Amber Lane for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found a man who was injured by multiple gunshots.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA

