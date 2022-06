ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Red Wings closed out its six game home stand with an 11-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons. One day after getting blown out 13-0 in the second game of a doubleheader, the Red Wings chose to give the Bisons a piece of their own medicine. Rochester got off to a fast 6-0 start in the first inning.

