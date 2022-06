(Washington County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 34 year old Kayla R. Fischer, is suffering serious injuries after a one car wreck in Washington County Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol reports show Fischer was driving south on Kingston Road, south of Highway 47, when her car ran off the west side of the road and crashed into a tree. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck which took place about 2:10 pm. Fischer was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO