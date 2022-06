East Lansing — When Alan Haller travels with the football team, the Michigan State athletic director rarely spends time in the suite he’s typically provided. Instead, he’s on the sidelines, walking around the stadiums, soaking up every aspect of the gameday experience he can. It’s something he did last fall, his first as Michigan State’s AD, and something he did before that in his other administrative roles with the Spartans’ athletics department.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO