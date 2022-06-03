ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn baseball set to host first NCAA regional in 12 years

By Olivia Whitmire
 4 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — No. 14 national seed Auburn (37-19) begins its first regional on the Plains in 12 seasons against Southeastern Louisiana (30-29) Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park.

“The next time we take the field it’ll be for keeps,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “You play an entire season for moments when it’s time to prove it. You have to draw from every experience that you’ve had this entire season and put it into play. There’s no more reset. This is it. You have to prove it and play well to continue to advance.”

Prior to the Tigers taking on the Lions, UCLA (38-22) and Florida State (33-23) will square off in the first game of the Auburn Regional at 11 a.m.

AUBURN REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – 11 a.m.: #2 UCLA vs. #3 Florida State (ESPN2)

Game 2 – 6 p.m.: #1 Auburn vs. #4 Southeastern Louisiana (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – 12 p.m.: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser (TBD)

Game 4 – 6 p.m.: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (TBD)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – 1 p.m.: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser (TBD)

Game 6 – 6 p.m.: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner (TBD)

Monday, June 6
Game 7 (if necessary) – 6 p.m.: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner (TBD)

