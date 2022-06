Like so many events these days, "Prince: The Immersive Experience" feels like it's designed as much for attendees as it is for social media feeds. This world premiere exhibit offers plenty for both, whether you're a devout or a casual fan. The show: This collaboration between Superfly productions and Prince's estate presents 10 rooms highlighting his history, video sets, advocacy, costumes, instruments and even a recreation of his Paisley Park studio. The "When Doves Cry" room at the new Prince exhibit. Photo: Monica Eng/AxiosHighlights: Three original Prince costumes with matching shoes spotlight his attention to style...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 27 MINUTES AGO