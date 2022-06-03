ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Tennis teams pick up wins, experience at state level

Cover picture for the articleThe state divisional team tennis tournament got underway on May 27, and Naugatuck and Woodland made the most of the opportunity. It may not have been the first time that success was met on the tennis court, but it certainly has been quite a while. In 2013, the Woodland...

Elisa Toro

NAUGATUCK — Elisa (Garcia) Toro, age 87, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

April Marie Hart-Roosa

PLYMOUTH — April Marie Hart-Roosa, 47, of Plymouth and formerly of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Waterbury on Aug. 12, 1974, daughter of the late Joyce (LaBranche) and Richard Affhauser. April was very outgoing and friendly with a bubbly, vivacious personality.
PLYMOUTH, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Antone Robert Opekun

ORANGE — Antone Robert Opekun, age 91, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Ann Lauder Opekun, died peacefully on May 29, 2022 at the West Haven VA Medical Center. Born in New Haven on March 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Antone and Mary Kubisch Opekun.
ORANGE, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Alexander John Makadi

NAUGATUCK — Alexander John Makadi, 54, of Naugatuck, husband of Elizabeth-Ann (Morgan) Makadi, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at MidState Hospital in Meriden. A private burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, is assisting with the arrangements. scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Nicholas J. Lombard Jr.

PROSPECT — Nicholas J. Lombard Jr., “Nick Lombard,” age 95, passed away peacefully and entered the gates of Heaven, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Masonicare in Wallingford. Nick was born in Waterbury on Feb. 4, 1927, the son of the late Nicola...
PROSPECT, CT
mycitizensnews.com

William Harold “Bill” Tripp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — William Harold “Bill” Tripp, 80, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. He was the loving husband of Hedi Molitor-Tripp. Bill was born July 17, 1941, in Waterbury, the second son of Ann (Yesunas) and Ralph Allen Tripp. He grew up in Naugatuck and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1959. Upon graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served for 23 years. Among the commendations he received were the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. After retiring, he worked as a Service Manager at Henrick Chevrolet in Naugatuck and as a Pro Shop Manager at Watertown Golf Club. He moved to Las Vegas in 2016, where he passed away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mycitizensnews.com

Donald Morris

SOUTHBURY — Donald Morris, age 92, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Riverglen Health Care. Born in Pennsylvania on July 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Walter and Margaret (Zaher) Morris. Don retired from Alves Precision Engineered Products as a tool and die maker.
SOUTHBURY, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Richard A. Hassenfeldt

WATERBURY — Richard A. Hassenfeldt, 78, longtime Naugatuck resident, passed away on May 17, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Mr. Hassenfeldt was born Sep. 24, 1943, in Waterbury, son of the late John and Lillian (Kraft) Hassenfeldt Sr. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Naugatuck and worked for Peter Paul for many years. He was known for his love of God and country and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
NAUGATUCK, CT
#Team Tennis#Tennis Court#Nvl#Hawks
mycitizensnews.com

Christa Ursula Cortina

NAUGATUCK — Christa Ursula (Dutlof) Cortina, 99, of Naugatuck, formerly of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Philip J. Cortina Sr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Naugatuck. Christa was born April 12, 1923, to Johannes “Hans”...
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

‘Our voices are powerful’: NHS students rally for gun awareness

NAUGATUCK — About half of Naugatuck High School’s 1,200-plus student body gathered Friday morning in their football stadium’s bleachers to rally for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The assembly was organized by the newly formed NHS chapter of Students Demand Action, which works alongside the Moms Demand...
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Repairs coming to Naugatuck Fire Department headquarters after agreement

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its May meeting to enter into an agreement with Sullivan Bros. Remodeling out of Wolcott for external repairs to the Naugatuck Fire Department headquarters at 41 Maple St. The $125,000 for the repairs are coming from the capital...
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Officials present new budget in Beacon Falls after rejection

BEACON FALLS — The Board of Finance and the Board of Selectmen have cut $638,520 to create a new $9 million municipal budget proposal for 2022-23 after residents voted 184-32 against a $9.6 million package May 25. “That vote came out very loudly in my mind that costs have...
BEACON FALLS, CT

