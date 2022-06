WATERBURY — Richard A. Hassenfeldt, 78, longtime Naugatuck resident, passed away on May 17, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Mr. Hassenfeldt was born Sep. 24, 1943, in Waterbury, son of the late John and Lillian (Kraft) Hassenfeldt Sr. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Naugatuck and worked for Peter Paul for many years. He was known for his love of God and country and was an avid New York Yankees fan.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO