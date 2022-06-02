ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball | 'Just win': Waynedale beats Ursuline in regional semis for 22nd win in a row

By Alex Tichenor, The Daily Record
It was the day it lost the second of back-to-back games to league rival Norwayne — something that hadn't happened in years. Sitting on a 4-4 record early in the season, the Golden Bears knew they could do better. Much better.

They haven't lost since.

Waynedale won its 22nd straight game Thursday, beating Youngstown Ursuline 8-4 in the Div. III Massillon Regional semifinals to advance within a game of the state tournament.

The Bears face Hawken, which beat South Range 2-1 in the other semifinal, in Friday's 5 p.m. regional championship game at Massillon Washington High School. Waynedale will be searching for its second state appearance in program history.

"I know me and some of the other guys, we were in these stands watching these kinds of games," Waynedale junior Dylan Raber said. "These are the kind of fields we dreamed of playing on. To be out here is really big."

While the Bears have performed well all around during their streak — nobody wins 22 in a row without doing a lot of things right — they may have played their best game of the playoffs against the Fighting Irish.

"I don't even think losing has crossed our minds," Waynedale junior Trey Barkman said. "It's just on to the next one."

Whether it was its 13 hits, six stolen bases, opportunistic baserunning, stingy defense or gutsy pitching, Waynedale did it all.

"I think we're coming together as a team," Barkman said. "We hit the snot out of the ball today. That might be the best I've seen our offense all year. We knew we could do it, but to break it open like that, especially in a regional semifinal like that, is such a good feeling."

The Bears got contributions from everybody in the win. Eight of the Bears reached base, including multi-hit efforts from Raber (3-for-4, 4 RBIs), Ian Lehman (3-for-4, RBI), Barkman (2-for-2, 2 RBIs) and Conner Gatti (2-for-3).

"I've definitely been in a little slump, but I've been working on it in the cages," Barkman said. "To break out of it right now is great, just to help out my teammates on the other side."

And once they were on base, the Bears were aggressive, with Raber stealing three bags and multiple players taking extra bases — including home on more than one occasion — when Ursuline failed to make sharp defensive plays.

"We were aggressive on the basepaths, and it worked out today," Waynedale coach Lucas Daugherty said. "We felt like there were some opportunities to steal bases and we did a good job."

That spelled doom for an Ursuline team that was playing from behind all night. While the Irish got close for a little while in the fifth inning — scoring three runs in the top of the inning to make it 4-3 — Waynedale quickly answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to build back a formidable lead.

Even in Ursuline's big inning, Waynedale's execution of the details proved to be a huge difference-maker. The Bears threw out two Ursuline runners on the basepaths, quelling what could have been an offensive eruption from the Irish.

Timmy Short nailed Brody Shannon at the plate for the second out of the inning on a bases-loaded double from Tom Groner (3-for-3) and Josiah Raber easily caught designated runner Anthony Triveri stealing third to end the inning. Instead of having runners on second and third with one out and No. 5 hitter Jack Ericson at the plate, Ursuline's big chance was kaput.

Waynedale starter Trey Barkman, and the defense behind him, made sure the Irish couldn't come back after that.

"I have faith in every single teammate of mine," Barkman said. "They're studs."

Even when the Irish loaded the bases in the seventh inning, it didn't worry Barkman or Daugherty too much, even with the pitcher eclipsing the 100-pitch mark.

"Unless he got to 125 (pitches), I wasn't taking him out," Daugherty said of Barkman.

Barkman finished out the complete game, with five strikeouts and nine hits allowed, picking up his third complete-game win of the playoffs.

"It definitely wasn't my best outing, but at this point in the season, it's, 'Just win,'" Barkman said. "That's the only thing I was thinking about."

Just win.

Waynedale has been pretty good at that lately.

