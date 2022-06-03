Garden City HS gives students chance to see Germany with pen pal opportunity

A program at Garden City High School is giving students a study abroad experience without needing to get on a plane.

German teacher Susanne Rupes took the tradition of pen pals to a whole new level.

"So, this way, they can see what they're doing in Germany, they get to see what their homes are like and get to have that experience," Rupes says.

The second-year teacher's idea came as the pandemic made studying abroad impossible.

A survey was done to see the students' dislikes and likes and then they were matched with a similar student in Germany.

The ninth-grade German class was able to meet virtually with students 4,000 miles away.

They are learning slang and certain things they would be experiencing if they were studying abroad.

Freshman Leila Massina says she has been able to learn about her student's life in school and at home.

"Like how they have six garbage bins and opposing to us, we only have one recycling bin and one garbage bin," Massina says.

Rupes is proud that the innovative idea has come to life, but it also became a full circle moment because the school they matched with is near the border with the Czech Republic.

Rupes grew up near the area.

"It's not just learning from a textbook or putting on a video, it's something they can be hands-on and experience it," Rupes says.

The program is for one year, but the Rupes is hoping to bring it back again next year for more than just one class.