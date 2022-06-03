ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clutch save headlines this week’s Section V Best

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With ten seconds remaining in the Class D sectional title game, Pal-Mac’s Faith Beals came up with a clutch save to preserve the 9-8 Red Raider lead and win their fifth straight sectional title.

Other student athletes from Irondequoit, East Rochester, Pittsford, Canandaigua, HF-L, and Fairport made the list.

