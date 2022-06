June 4, 2022, 1:39 AM · ANAHEIM, Calif. -- This was the first trade show I have attended where my name badge also included color-coded sticker to indicate my comfort with hugs and handshakes (green dot), fist-bumps (yellow dot) or no physical contact at all (red dot). But the world has changed since the last live NAMM Show in 2020.

