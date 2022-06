Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes High School’s Ethan and Mason Carrier had an unforgettable weekend. On Saturday, the brothers were competing in the Section 8AA Track and Field finals, where they make up half of the 4×100 relay team that advanced to the state meet. The two also raced against each other in the 100m finals with Ethan taking fourth and Mason placing seventh.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO