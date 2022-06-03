ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Has June ever been the hottest month of the year in Chicago?

By Tom Skilling
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune marks the start of meteorological summer. Has June ever been the hottest month of the year?. It’s very unusual, but it has happened three times in Chicago, dating back to...

WGN TV

Chicago in top 10 for dog attacks on mail carriers

CHICAGO – National Dog Bite Awareness Week is officially underway, and a new poll ranks Chicago eigth in the nation for dog attacks on letter carriers. The U.S. Postal Service poll is based on the 2021 calendar year, and according to their statistics, there were 35 dog attacks on letter carriers in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
WGN News

2 shot at graduation ceremony in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Three people are in custody after two people were shot during a graduation ceremony in Gary, Indiana Sunday. More than 200 graduates and their families attended the ceremony at U.S. Steel Yard Stadium Sunday for the graduation ceremony for West Side Leadership Academy Sunday. Police said they initially received a call about […]
GARY, IN
WGN TV

Midday Fix: DIY Fondue

The winning fondue and sauce will be announced on Tuesday, June 7th, and will both be added to the Geja’s menu Wednesday, June 22nd through Thursday, June 30th as part of the anniversary festivities. 57 Reasons To Dine – Every Night In June!. To get the party started,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Strong T-storm – portions of DeKalb and Ogle CO

Update 6:57PM CDT… ..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern De Kalb County through 745 PM CDT... At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kirkland, or 11 miles west of Genoa, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty […]
DEKALB, IL
WGN News

1 killed, 2 wounded in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police. Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
#Chicago Weather#Temperature
WGN News

Girl, 3, shot by stray bullet while inside home on South Side

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was hit by a stray bullet on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 9800 block of S. Throop around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Police said the 3-year-old was inside a residence when two unknown men outside the home began firing shots into the home. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

2 wounded, 1 critically in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting in South Shore Saturday afternoon left two men wounded, with one man in critical condition, according to police. Police said a 27-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were on the sidewalk just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when they were approached by an unknown vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The most and least expensive cities to buy electric cars

( ) – Although they have fallen in recent months, used car prices are still significantly higher than they were a year ago as a result of the ongoing microchip shortage. Meanwhile, gas prices are at record highs to heighten the demand for electric vehicles. Due to regional used...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-storm Warning – Lee County

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 6:04PM…. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
LEE COUNTY, IL
Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

