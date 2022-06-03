Vicksburg celebrates fresh new look for downtown park

JACKSON, MI -- Whether you seek a day of relaxation or active fun on the water, this home has you covered. The home at 5825 Browns Lake Road near Jackson is on the market for $1.249,900. Featuring four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, the home has 5,500 square...
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage’s new community center for seniors is set to provide area residents with more amenities. The new facility at a different location is more than three times the size of the previous center, providing 32,000 square feet of space for a range of activities. MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo community hooped and hollered as crazy cars and walkers in their wackiest attire slowly made their way around downtown for the iconic Do-Dah Parade. The parade was one of the highlight events of a busy weekend of activities in Kalamazoo. Candy, frisbees and other small...
ALBION, Mich. — The Calhoun County Parks and Recreation Department announced the name of it's newest park, Ménwabek Meadow Park, located at 10750 28 Mile Road in Albion on Saturday. “This name is an acknowledgment that before this property was a park or farmland, it was part of...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — What a catch! There's a lot to celebrate for an Indiana angler after he caught a record-breaking sized catfish in St. Joe River. Lloyd Tanner of Hobart, Indiana was pictured holding up a flathead catfish that he caught during a fishing trip at St. Joe River, a tributary of Lake Michigan, on Sunday, May 29.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport continued to pave the way toward its plans to extend the runway. Craig Williams, the airport’s director mailed out 323 letters to Milwood homeowners, along with a map that showed the proposed extension to the runway. The map showed adding...
MUSKEGON, Mich. — When you buy a drink in the state of Michigan, most of the time the bottle or can it came in has an added 10 cents at the register. Most of us don't balk at that, knowing we can return it later and recoup that deposit. Not every store is honoring that expectation, though, as our 13 ON YOUR SIDE team found out in Muskegon.
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I'd argue that while that might be true, I think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I mean, of course, breakfast is the best meal of the day...that's why there are things like brinner (breakfast for dinner) and diners and restaurants that serve breakfast all day.
If you blink, you're going to miss it. The Summer of 2022 that is. If the immersion of all things Muskegon hasn't hit you just yet, it will. If it doesn't hit you....the problem lies within because the efforts of so many, for so long have gotten us to a place that was seemingly unimaginable 20 years ago. Where we used to have 2 or 3 events a year, we've grown in to 4 or 5 major events and the number of new up and coming events is literally breathtaking. For our purposes today however...we're talking about one of the enduring staples that Muskegon got rolling a minute ago. BIKE TIME!
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A waft of smoke coming from the side of First United Methodist Church caused concern for church-goers Sunday morning. Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a possible fire in the 200 block of South Park Street around 8:30 a.m. Once...
Let's be honest- no one wants to grow up. But just because you have to do "adult things" and pay "adult bills" doesn't mean you can't find a few moments of joy here and there. This weekend a new unique toy store full of old favorites opened at the Kalamazoo Mall in downtown Kalamazoo. It's owned by the same folks who have the Rocket Fizz location next door, and as soon as you walk inside their doors, you'll find yourself transported to a world full of memories of your favorite childhood days.
JACKSON, MI – Jacksonians love their Coney islands and they are the staple at a restaurant operated by a family long known for serving up the hot dogs topped with a savory meat sauce. Becky Lazaroff has owned Northwest Coney Island since February 2021, near Northwest High School, in...
MARSHALL, Mich. — Marshall Energy Center is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of environmentalists. The energy center proposed installing two new gas burning power plants. Members of the Sierra Club and the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center submitted comments, challenging the Marshall Energy Center on the new proposal Thursday.
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Small plane lands on US-23 near Brighton on Saturday, police say. A small plane landed on US-23 near Silver Lake near Brighton on Saturday afternoon,...
A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit. The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June 7th.
Comments / 0