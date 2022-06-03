ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg celebrates fresh new look for downtown park

By Jaiyda Tyler
WWMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICKSBURG, Mich. — There is new life at Oswalt Park in downtown Vicksburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to unveil a full redesign the community has been working for...

Kalamazoo Gazette

Take a look inside the new Portage senior center

PORTAGE, MI -- Portage’s new community center for seniors is set to provide area residents with more amenities. The new facility at a different location is more than three times the size of the previous center, providing 32,000 square feet of space for a range of activities. MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Calhoun County opens & announces name of new park

ALBION, Mich. — The Calhoun County Parks and Recreation Department announced the name of it's newest park, Ménwabek Meadow Park, located at 10750 28 Mile Road in Albion on Saturday. “This name is an acknowledgment that before this property was a park or farmland, it was part of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man makes record breaking catch in St. Joe River

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — What a catch! There's a lot to celebrate for an Indiana angler after he caught a record-breaking sized catfish in St. Joe River. Lloyd Tanner of Hobart, Indiana was pictured holding up a flathead catfish that he caught during a fishing trip at St. Joe River, a tributary of Lake Michigan, on Sunday, May 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Alex Lee
100.7 WITL

8 Lansing Spots with the Best Breakfast Burrito

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I'd argue that while that might be true, I think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I mean, of course, breakfast is the best meal of the day...that's why there are things like brinner (breakfast for dinner) and diners and restaurants that serve breakfast all day.
LANSING, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Channel Presents Miss Bike Time Contest and Dad Bod Contest at Biketime 2022

If you blink, you're going to miss it. The Summer of 2022 that is. If the immersion of all things Muskegon hasn't hit you just yet, it will. If it doesn't hit you....the problem lies within because the efforts of so many, for so long have gotten us to a place that was seemingly unimaginable 20 years ago. Where we used to have 2 or 3 events a year, we've grown in to 4 or 5 major events and the number of new up and coming events is literally breathtaking. For our purposes today however...we're talking about one of the enduring staples that Muskegon got rolling a minute ago. BIKE TIME!
WWMTCw

Fire marshals investigate First United Methodist Church fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A waft of smoke coming from the side of First United Methodist Church caused concern for church-goers Sunday morning. Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a possible fire in the 200 block of South Park Street around 8:30 a.m. Once...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Relive Your Childhood With These 10 Items From Uncle Buddy’s Toy Stash In Kalamazoo

Let's be honest- no one wants to grow up. But just because you have to do "adult things" and pay "adult bills" doesn't mean you can't find a few moments of joy here and there. This weekend a new unique toy store full of old favorites opened at the Kalamazoo Mall in downtown Kalamazoo. It's owned by the same folks who have the Rocket Fizz location next door, and as soon as you walk inside their doors, you'll find yourself transported to a world full of memories of your favorite childhood days.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Environmental group challenges gas burning power plant proposal in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Marshall Energy Center is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of environmentalists. The energy center proposed installing two new gas burning power plants. Members of the Sierra Club and the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center submitted comments, challenging the Marshall Energy Center on the new proposal Thursday.
MARSHALL, MI

