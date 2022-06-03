Spikes host home-opener Friday
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — After dropping their season opener on the road 2-0 to Williamsport Thursday, the Spike come home Friday to host the Crosscutters.
Coached by former big league manager Dave Trembly, Altoona feature a handful of familiar faces including State College native Kevin Karstetter.
“(I had) Good opportunities. There’s a lot of great summer leagues out there,” he said Tuesday during the team’s media day. “I had a temp(orary) contract in the Cape, but you really can’t beat playing at home and playing 10 minutes away from your house. And playing really good competition. It’s a no brainer.”
After Major League Baseball’s minor league realignment, the Spikes lost their team affiliation but became apart of the new MLB Draft League in 2021. A college summer league full of draft-eligible players.
Friday's home-opener will feature fireworks and an appearance by Penn State defensive back Ji'Ayir Brown

