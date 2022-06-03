ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Spikes host home-opener Friday

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33B1DJ_0fyyW8o500

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) — After dropping their season opener on the road 2-0 to Williamsport Thursday, the Spike come home Friday to host the Crosscutters.

Coached by former big league manager Dave Trembly, Altoona feature a handful of familiar faces including State College native Kevin Karstetter.

“(I had) Good opportunities. There’s a lot of great summer leagues out there,” he said Tuesday during the team’s media day. “I had a temp(orary) contract in the Cape, but you really can’t beat playing at home and playing 10 minutes away from your house. And playing really good competition. It’s a no brainer.”

After Major League Baseball’s minor league realignment, the Spikes lost their team affiliation but became apart of the new MLB Draft League in 2021. A college summer league full of draft-eligible players.

Friday’s home-opener will feature fireworks and an appearance by Penn State defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Curve win on tenth-inning walk-off

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dylan Shockley’s tenth-inning walk-off double propelled the Curve to a 3-2 win over the Bowie Baysox. Shockley’s extra-innings double into center brought home Andres Alvarez for the win. This is the Curve’s third walk-off of the season. The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth. Bowie took the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PSU All-Sports exhibit honors Nittany Lions from WWII

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new exhibit, “I am a Penn Stater: Nittany Lions in World War II”, at the Penn State All-Sports Museum highlights the courage and sacrifice of over 1,200 student-athletes who joined the military and the American Red Cross. “We had Penn Staters who served in every branch of the armed […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone grad taking over family butcher shop

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Tyrone Area High School graduate is taking over a local butcher shop, continuing the legacy his family began. Cash Sprankle is the new owner of Sprankle’s Butcher Shop. He is taking over the position from his father after completing training as an inaugural member of Penn State’s butchering program. Only […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

First round matchups for PIAA softball tournament

Below are matchups for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. CLASS AFirst Round – Monday, June 6Glendale at Meyersdale (4:30 p.m.)Shade at Union (Nashannock High, 12:00 p.m.)Elk County Catholic […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
College Sports
Williamsport, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Altoona, PA
Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
WTAJ

First round scores from state softball’s opening round

Below are scores and recaps for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. GAME RECAPSDuBois Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Central 2Emma Suplizio’s three-run home run in the fifth lifted DuBois Central […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

Penn State hosts 25th-annual Coaches vs. Cancer golf tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 300 players and sponsors headed to the Penn State Golf Courses Friday for the annual Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State golf tournament. The event has raised over $2 million in its 25 years running with all proceeds benefitting research at the American Cancer Society. Nittany Lion men’s basketball […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Curve fall to Bowie 3-2

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve fell 3-2 to the Bowie Baysox on Friday night. Bowie had 10 hits for the sixth straight game. The Baysox lead the series 3-1.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State College providing free compost to residents

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College is giving borough residents free compost this summer. State College Borough will have access to the compost daily between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available to those who can prove their residency with two forms of identification. For those interested, go to the State College Municipal […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Minor League#College Baseball#Major League Baseball#Spikes#Mlb Draft League#Penn State#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Altoona’s Alwine throw no hitter against McDowell

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona junior pitcher Evan Alwine threw a no hitter and complete game in the Mountain Lions’ 2-0 win over the McDowell Trojans in the 6A Regional. The Trojans got on base once via error, but Alwine is credited with a no hitter. Senior Lucas Muffie had a two-run home run in […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Activate Altoona Festival coming to PNG Stadium in July

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get ready to rock out this summer as the Activate Altoona Festival is coming to PNG Stadium this July. The Activate Altoona Festival will see performances by bands playing tribute to Green Day, Blink-182, Black Sabbath and more. It goes from Friday, July 29 to Saturday, July 30 with tickets costing $10 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Special Olympics Pennsylvania`s Summer Games return to State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Athletes from across the commonwealth gathered Thursday in State College for the kickoff of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s 2022 Summer Games. The event is the largest statewide competition for the organization. This year’s games will feature more than 2,000 athletes and over 700 coaches. The athletes are competing in a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone senior to compete in national competition

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A senior at Tyrone Area High School is doing something no other student has ever done before. “Last year Mario came in fourth in the state,” Leah Deskevich, Speech Team Co-Advisor, Tyrone Area High School. “This year he was our local, our regional, our state, our national semi-finalist, and […]
TYRONE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WTAJ

Curve win wild affair Thursday, 13-12

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Despite a nine-run second inning, Altoona needed four in the eighth to beat Bowie Thursday, snapping a four-game losing streak. After trailing initially, Altoona took a 9-2 lead in the second on a nine run, nine hit inning that tied a franchise records for hits in an inning, and triples in […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Free shredding event coming to Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A free community shredding event on is coming to Bellefonte later in June. On Saturday, June 11, the free shredding event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Items should be placed in the trunk or truck bed of the vehicle […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Suwinski hits 2-run HR in bottom of 9th, Pirates beat Dbacks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1. Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth with a single against Mark Melancon, who blew his second save in 13 opportunities. Suwinski then lofted a flyball into the right-field […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

DuBois restaurant celebrates 30 years of business

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local family run restaurant celebrated a milestone Saturday. Logan’s Quick Lunch on Long Avenue in DuBois celebrated it’s 30th year in business. This three generation family run restaurant has been a local favorite for many years, with Dave and Gloria Logan owners and their children and grandchildren all cooking and serving. […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

State College summer concert series returns for its 33rd year

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Coming back to State College for it’s 33rd year is the annual South Hills School of Business & Technology 2022 Summer Music Picnic Series. Every Sunday all Summer long, from June 5 to August 28, at the South Hills School of Business & Technology’s North Lawn at 480 Waupelani Drive there […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bald Eagle Area softball rolls to District 6 3A Title

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle Area softball beat Westmont Hilltop 10-4 in the District 6, 3A Championships. BAE scored three runs in each of the first two innings to kickstart the scoring. Bald Eagle’s Kailey Eckert had four RBIs on four hits to lead the way for BEA. Bald Eagle will play Southmoreland at […]
LORETTO, PA
WTAJ

Blair County historic stage seeks renewed life

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a well-known performance space that once drew in thousands of people was left to decay, the grandson of the stage’s original owner is bringing the live music space back to the area. Musselman’s Grove was at one point a staple in the Claysburg area, bringing musical acts from around […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy