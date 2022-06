BARTONVILLE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Residents got the chance to enjoy their sunny Saturday afternoons in Bartonville to raise money for a great local cause. The seventh annual St. Jude Runs Block Party supports the Bartonville to Peoria Run. It includes barbecue, a silent auction, and live music among its many attractions, all held in front of Peacock’s Pub. The event supports over 100 runners and volunteers, all taking part in the run held to support the children’s hospital. It’s also one of the biggest local events of the year for the cause.

