Rangers set to host Lightning in Game 2 Friday night at Madison Square Garden

The family of Bridgeport murder victim Mita Dumeng spoke to News 12 Connecticut for the first time since she was shot to death by a man who later took his own life. "Marisol still had her whole life ahead of her. It was cut short tragically and it shouldn't have," said the victim's sister, Yvette Velez, referring to Dumeng by her given name. "She was a very selfless person. She always had everyone's back."

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO