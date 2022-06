CEDAR CITY — A man wanted in Missouri for allegedly shooting and killing his wife has surrendered to authorities in Utah. Jacob Adam Hodgkins, 32, walked into the Cedar City Police Department about 10:30 a.m. Monday "to turn himself in," according to a police booking affidavit. Police then discovered that a warrant had been issued for Hodgkins' arrest out of Missouri for murder.

