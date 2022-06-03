2 killed after plane crash in Pike County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 before Highway 50. A 2018 International Harvester was stopped in the right lane due to a crash ahead when a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country hit the rear right side of the Harvester. The driver of the Chrysler, Belayneh Lakew, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 62.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO