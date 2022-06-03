ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MO

2 killed after plane crash in Pike County

By KHQA Staff
khqa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people were killed in a plane crash on Thursday night in...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Man killed in I-44 crash in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 before Highway 50. A 2018 International Harvester was stopped in the right lane due to a crash ahead when a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country hit the rear right side of the Harvester. The driver of the Chrysler, Belayneh Lakew, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 62.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KBUR

One person hospitalized in Lee County crash

Lee County, IA- One person was injured and airlifted from the scene of a Lee County accident. The Pen City Current reports that, on Thursday, June 2nd, just before 1 PM the Lee Comm Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 130th Street and Pilot Grove Road.
LEE COUNTY, IA
wlds.com

Two Injured When Motorcycle Sideswipes Truck Saturday in Pike

A Pike County man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck Saturday. According to a report from the Illinois State Police District 20, just before noon on Saturday, 63-year-old Bruce M. Huffman of Pleasant Hill was traveling on a blue 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Route 54 near 192nd Avenue in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Pike County, MO
Accidents
Pike County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, MO
City
Curryville, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
khqa.com

Man died after scuba accident in pond

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pike County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who died in a rural Pike County, Ill., pond over the weekend as Gerald Stocker, 79, of Winchester. The sheriff's department also said Stocker died following a scuba diving accident while performing maintenance on a...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
abc17news.com

Children hurt in Audrain County three-wheeler crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A teen girl and a four-year-old were hurt Sunday afternoon in an Audrain County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 15-year-old girl crashed a Honda three-wheeler into a parked boat in the 17000 block of Route FF at 12:40 p.m. A four-year-old boy was riding as a passenger on the three-wheeler, the patrol said, and was thrown from it in the crash.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

10 people rescued from idled boat Sunday night

ALTON – Ten people were rescued from an idled boat in the Mississippi River Sunday evening. Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fischer said the department received a call at 6:42 p.m. Sunday about a stranded boat between the Clark Bridge and the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.
ALTON, IL
khqa.com

FAA investigating plane crash that killed 2 men

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Federal Aviation Administration investigators arrived in Pike County, Mo., early Friday morning to start looking for clues as to what caused a small plane to crash on Thursday night, killing both men on board. Witnesses said the plane was heading south when it suddenly...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#County Road#Traffic Accident#Khqa
wlds.com

Scott County Man Drowns in Rural Pike County Pond

A Scott County man has drowned in a rural Pike County pond. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that at 12:37PM this afternoon, Pike County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a rural pond in Fairmont Township in Pike County for an alleged drowning. Deputies and rescue personnel arrived on...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Washington Missourian

Labadie woman hospitalized after being hurt in crash on Highway 100

A Labadie woman suffered serious injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning along Highway 100 in Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, Carol J. Lambrechts, 67, of Chesterfield, was driving a...
LABADIE, MO
wlds.com

Police Seeking Info on Early Morning Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police responded to a hit and run accident early this morning. Police were called to the 300 block of Water Street just after 3:00 am after a caller advised dispatchers that he had heard a car hit another vehicle. Subsequent to the investigation, a witness told police he saw...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Car vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends White Hall Man to Hospital

A White Hall man was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after his bike crashed into a car on West Morton Avenue. Jacksonville Police were called to a Car versus Motorcycle crash in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue at 10:30PM Friday. Upon arrival and after an investigation, police determined...
WHITE HALL, IL
khqa.com

Another Algoa Correctional Center inmate dies

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says a second inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died in less than a week. According to a release, 44-year-old Ronnie Whiteside was pronounced dead Saturday, June 4 at 11:57 PM. Whiteside was serving a seven-year sentence for third-degree domestic assault...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fire destroys Franklin County woodshed and garage but home saved

Volunteers firefighters save a home in Franklin County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called to a structure fire Friday night in the 8200 block of Red Oak Road just south of Gerald. By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from a detached woodshed that was already starting to melt siding on the home.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjfmradio.com

Wings and Wheels event moves forward despite plane crash

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Second Annual Wings and Wheels event scheduled for Saturday, at the Bowling Green Municipal Airport, will go on as planned, despite a plane crash that took place Thursday near Curryville. Two people were killed when the plane they were in crashed in a field...
BOWLING GREEN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy