2 killed after plane crash in Pike County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 before Highway 50. A 2018 International Harvester was stopped in the right lane due to a crash ahead when a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country hit the rear right side of the Harvester. The driver of the Chrysler, Belayneh Lakew, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 62.
Lee County, IA- One person was injured and airlifted from the scene of a Lee County accident. The Pen City Current reports that, on Thursday, June 2nd, just before 1 PM the Lee Comm Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 130th Street and Pilot Grove Road.
A Pike County man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck Saturday. According to a report from the Illinois State Police District 20, just before noon on Saturday, 63-year-old Bruce M. Huffman of Pleasant Hill was traveling on a blue 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Route 54 near 192nd Avenue in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pike County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who died in a rural Pike County, Ill., pond over the weekend as Gerald Stocker, 79, of Winchester. The sheriff's department also said Stocker died following a scuba diving accident while performing maintenance on a...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A teen girl and a four-year-old were hurt Sunday afternoon in an Audrain County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 15-year-old girl crashed a Honda three-wheeler into a parked boat in the 17000 block of Route FF at 12:40 p.m. A four-year-old boy was riding as a passenger on the three-wheeler, the patrol said, and was thrown from it in the crash.
ALTON – Ten people were rescued from an idled boat in the Mississippi River Sunday evening. Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fischer said the department received a call at 6:42 p.m. Sunday about a stranded boat between the Clark Bridge and the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Federal Aviation Administration investigators arrived in Pike County, Mo., early Friday morning to start looking for clues as to what caused a small plane to crash on Thursday night, killing both men on board. Witnesses said the plane was heading south when it suddenly...
A Scott County man has drowned in a rural Pike County pond. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that at 12:37PM this afternoon, Pike County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a rural pond in Fairmont Township in Pike County for an alleged drowning. Deputies and rescue personnel arrived on...
A Labadie woman suffered serious injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning along Highway 100 in Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, Carol J. Lambrechts, 67, of Chesterfield, was driving a...
Jacksonville Police responded to a hit and run accident early this morning. Police were called to the 300 block of Water Street just after 3:00 am after a caller advised dispatchers that he had heard a car hit another vehicle. Subsequent to the investigation, a witness told police he saw...
A White Hall man was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after his bike crashed into a car on West Morton Avenue. Jacksonville Police were called to a Car versus Motorcycle crash in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue at 10:30PM Friday. Upon arrival and after an investigation, police determined...
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says a second inmate at Algoa Correctional Center has died in less than a week. According to a release, 44-year-old Ronnie Whiteside was pronounced dead Saturday, June 4 at 11:57 PM. Whiteside was serving a seven-year sentence for third-degree domestic assault...
Volunteers firefighters save a home in Franklin County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called to a structure fire Friday night in the 8200 block of Red Oak Road just south of Gerald. By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from a detached woodshed that was already starting to melt siding on the home.
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Second Annual Wings and Wheels event scheduled for Saturday, at the Bowling Green Municipal Airport, will go on as planned, despite a plane crash that took place Thursday near Curryville. Two people were killed when the plane they were in crashed in a field...
