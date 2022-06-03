ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

 4 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting...

