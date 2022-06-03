ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MSWD responds to ongoing California drought with water conservation plan

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dsJr_0fyySSGy00

The Mission Springs Water District will implement a Level 2 demand of reduction actions in response to the ongoing California drought, a statement said today.

"MSWD has already started to reach out to impacted customers, letting them know of the changes,'' said programs and public affairs manager Marion Champion. "We have a variety of conservation programs, including rebates for efficient landscaping and inefficient toilet replacements that customers can take advantage of to help save water every day."

The Level 2 demand reduction actions were outlined Wednesday in MSWD's Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

The actions include:
-- Prohibited outdoor water use during daylight hours for spray irrigation;
-- Water will only be served upon request at restaurants;
-- An encouraged use of non-potable water for construction when available;
-- Discouragement of overseeding during the fall season;
-- Increased water waste patrols by the district;
-- MSWD's public outreach and information will expand its campaign.

Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order that called for water conservation from Californians and state agencies inspired the implementation of MSWD's actions.

MSWD developed the water shortage contingency plans in 2021 with six water suppliers in the valley, according to the statement. Each agency has its own plan and actions, but all are similar.

Champion said that MSWD will be performing additional outreach in the coming weeks about the changes.

In addition to the district's changes, the Level 1 actions will remain
in place. Those actions include the prohibition of:
-- Non-circulating water fountains or water features;
-- Water application to outdoor landscapes that causes runoff;
-- Water application to outside surface areas -- driveways, sidewalks,
concrete or asphalt -- unless it's for immediate health and safety needs;
-- Spray irrigation within 48 hours after rainfall of .10 inches.

Residents can learn more about the conservation programs at www.mswd.org/conservation .

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post MSWD responds to ongoing California drought with water conservation plan appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

California lawmakers consider buying out farmers to save water

After decades of fighting farmers in court over how much water they can take out of California’s rivers and streams, some state lawmakers want to try something different: use taxpayer money to buy out farmers. A proposal in the state Senate would spend up to $1.5 billion to buy “senior water rights” that allow farmers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

How the statement ‘F all politicians’ ended up in California’s voter guide

(KSEE/KGPE) — The official voter information guide for California highlights candidates running in the state’s primary election on June 7. The guide includes 250-word candidate statements that, according to a footnote in the information guide itself, are not checked for accuracy and “do not necessarily represent the views or opinions of the Secretary of State’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Board Considers Safety Plan To Deter Use Of Illegal Fireworks

The Board of Supervisors tomorrow is slated to approve a 2022 Fireworks Safety Action Plan to deter use of illegal pyrotechnics in unincorporated communities, establishing a campaign to begin ahead of the July Fourth weekend, with a $100,000 allocation for public service announcements and extra staff hours. "A robust public information campaign and enforcement program The post Board Considers Safety Plan To Deter Use Of Illegal Fireworks appeared first on KESQ.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Water Conservation#Water Fountains#Water Waste#Water Features#Mswd#Marion Champion#Californians
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2022 Election Expert

Riverside County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

Riverside County, California, is holding general elections for assessor-county clerk-recorder, auditor-controller, district attorney, sheriff-coroner-public administrator, superintendent of schools, treasurer-tax collector, board of supervisors, county board of education, community college district board, community services district board, sanitary district board, water district board, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta City Council to decide Tuesday if STVR ban for residential neighborhoods can proceed to public ballot

The issue of short-term vacation rentals will go before La Quinta city leaders Tuesday.  The City Council is set to receive a report it commissioned describing the benefits of short-term non-hosted vacation rentals to the city's budget and local economy.  The council will also vote on whether to allow a citizen's initiative to ban STVRs from most city neighborhoods except The post La Quinta City Council to decide Tuesday if STVR ban for residential neighborhoods can proceed to public ballot appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.
KESQ News Channel 3

Solutions in the works to prevent road closures in Palm Springs

In the past weeks, the City of Palm Springs has closed N. Gene Autry Trail and N. Indian Canyon Dr. several times due to blowing winds and sand. Some people throughout the valley have been saying for years the road closures are a hazard, but there seems to be some signs of progress. Councilmember Russell The post Solutions in the works to prevent road closures in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy